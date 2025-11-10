Iwobi Shares Video Of ‘Shabby’ S’Eagles Hotel In Morocco

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has shared a video showing the condition of the hotel provided for the team ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup African play-off match in Morocco against Gabon.

It is gathered that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) usually arranges hotels for participating nations.

However, national associations, including the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), can raise complaints and request alternative accommodations if necessary.

Iwobi could be seen standing at one end of the hotel, where he panned the camera across the hotel that looked so deplorable without saying.

This is not the first time Nigerian players have expressed dissatisfaction with lodging during international tournaments.

Earlier this year, Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade criticised the rooms provided by CAF during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Gabon in the African play-off in Morocco on November 13 as they aim to secure a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As of the time of filing this report, CAF and the NFF have yet to issue statements regarding the video.