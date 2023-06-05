Iyabo Ojo Fumes As Lagos State Govt Slams Her With N18m Tax

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actress, lyabo Ojo, has lamented over the N18 million income tax bill imposed on her by the Lagos State Government.

The state government issued her a letter, demanding that the actress pay N18,640,092.00 as personal income tax within seven days.

According to the letter, the screen diva has a tax liability of N7,376,000.00 for the year 2022 and an outstanding liability of N11,264,092 for the 2021 income year.

But reacting to the letter in a now-deleted Instagram post, Iyabo Ojo faulted the process by which the tax amount was reached.

She said, “@desanwoolu @lagosstategovt, please, how do you people come up with these outrageous personal income taxes you send on a daily basis?

“After paying for different types of taxes for one’s businesses, house & all… you still come up with all this huge amount and give me 7 days to pay up, lol..

“Last time, you people asked me to come to your office, I came, you asked me to explain & declare what I earn, which I did with my tax consultant, but n00000000000000 you did not respond to my letter, bcos you want me to pay you an outrageous amount that i do not have …. make i go thief ni? I ask again, “How do you people come up with such outrageous bills

“I don’t know how much you think I get paid. Hence, your team will come up with this conclusion what have you people ever done for me as a government? NOTHING!!! I have single-handedly raised my kids & so many others, plus myself without a single denial from the government.

“Yet you feel so entitled to reaping over 100% from where you did not sow, have worked, and I’m still working tirelessly to survive in this country without the support of the government, but … yet you just sit in your office and come up with different outrageous bills.

“Nothing is working right in this country, but yet you feel the need to take from where you have not sown …..

“Since you guys insist. You can gladly come n close down my business, arrest me, jail me, or kilI me for all I care. we all will die one day & I will never be afraid of what will eventually be everyone’s faith… what I do not have I can not give. I have no FAR…”

