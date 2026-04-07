Iyabo Ojo’s ‘Return Of Arinzo’ Smashes Box Office

Nigeria
By The Whistler

‘The Return of Arinzo’, a movie by Iyabo Ojo, has recorded N104.8m in its opening weekend at the Nigerian box office.

The film achieved the milestone as the highest-grossing film of the weekend and the biggest Easter opening performance.

It also emerged as the biggest opening for a Nollywood sequel and the second-highest opening weekend performance for 2026.

The film, which is distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, attracted large cinema audiences across the country shortly after its release.

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In a statement shared on the distributor’s Instagram page, they expressed appreciation to audiences for their support.

“Return of Arinze is bask and it came with a banger! N104.8 million in its opening weekend, biggest Easter opening and the highest-grossing film of the weekend,” the company said.

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The film is currently showing in cinemas nationwide with strong turnout from moviegoers.

With its record-breaking opening and continued screenings, the film is expected to sustain momentum in the coming weeks.

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