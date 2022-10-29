Jabi Mall Reopens As Julius Berger Warns Expatriates Staff To Avoid Public Events

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The management of Jabi Lack Mall has announced the commencement of operation after shutting down for two days.

The mall, housing about 150 businesses was shut down on Thursday over an imminent attack targeted at public places.

Although the management did not disclose a reopening date, it took to its Instagram page on Friday to announce that it had reassurances from the Federal Government to reopen.

The announcement read thus: “To all our valuable shoppers: Following reassurances from the Federal Government, Heads of Security Agencies, and the Federal Capital Territory Minister to the general public, we are pleased to inform you that the Management of Jabi Lake Mall has reviewed all the necessary information, and has decided to reopen the Mall for trading again as of today, Friday, 28 October 2022.

“Centre Management will implement security measures to ensure everyone’s safety and maintain the highest vigilance.

“We ask everyone to be patient with the security operatives and allow them to conduct the necessary searches for a safe environment.

“Centre Management will continue to monitor the situation as the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. We are happy to welcome you all back for a quality shopping experience.”

The reopening came just as Julius Berger Nigeria issued a warning to its expatriates to avoid public events within the Federal Capital Territory and environment.

In a notice signed by its Managing Director, Lars Richter and Corporate Security Manager, Poul Neilsen, the management specified that places like supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars and clubs should be avoided.

“This advice is applicable from Friday, 28.10.2022 in the evening until Monday, 31.10.2022 in the morning.

“It remains possible to move to other JBN work or residential locations throughout the weekend. Your safety is our primary concern,” the notice reads.