‘Jagajaga Reloaded’: You Are A Blackmailer, Eedris Abdulkareem ‘Bombs’ Keyamo

Justina Simon

The war of words between the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) and singer Eedris Abdulkareem is yet to be over as the hip-hop star on Sunday alleged that the minister is trying to blackmail him with his earlier posts on Twitter.

Keyamo had reacted to a new song by singer Abdulkareem titled ‘Jagajaga Reloaded’ which was used by the musician to call him out.

The Minister who took to Twitter revealed that the song is a poor attempt at blackmailing him and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Keyamo, who showed screenshots of chats between both of them, also said Eedris Abdulkareem begged to be introduced to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

He alleged that Abdulkareem who is displaying a stance against the administration of Buhari once begged to be part of the Buhari Campaign Organisation which he directed in 2018.

But reacting to the development, Abdulkareem expressed surprise at the comments of the Minister claiming that for Keyamo to have revealed the screenshots of the conversation he had with the minister three years ago showed that he is a blackmailer.

He said, “Did Festus Keyamo join the cabal or not? When he was in prison, I stood by him, I fought Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison, I released Jagajaga.

“When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, No..such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years…real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!

“In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. Thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom.

“He joined to crush the revolution of the youths, he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youths at Lekki Toll Gate

“With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for “Jagajaga Reloaded” and the Blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken. The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will fall.

“The Blackmailer said I recorded a song for Buhari. The said song is titled : “Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter”. Here is the link to that song, listen and you will phantom the deviousness and dubiousness of the evilSenior Advocate Blackmailer called Festus Keyamo.

“Issues raised on Jagajaga Reloaded are facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions.

“Festus Keyamo don join the cabal.

He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State. Perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal have romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other misgovernance.”