Jailbreak: Recaptured Inmates Face Another 7 Years Imprisonment As FG Plans Prosecution

At least 400 inmates who fled during the Kuje Medium Correctional Service jailbreak in Abuja, may be liable to at least seven years in imprisonment whenever they are recaptured by security operatives.

The fleeing inmates, including at least 50 Boko Haram terrorists, have been on the run since July 5 and, according to the Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS), will be accepted without penalty should they return willingly.

“There won’t be any charge for those who voluntary bring themselves in, but those who are recaptured by us or other security agencies, will be equally charged to court for unlawfully discharged from a lawful custody,” Abubakar Umar, Spokesperson of NCoS disclosed.

Umar, who made the revelation in an exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER said a court of competent jurisdiction would determine the kind of punishment deserving of a fleeing inmate but extant laws specified in the Criminal Code Act precisely state relative penalties for such offence.

Section 135 of the Criminal Code Act states that:

“Any person who, being in lawful custody, escapes from such custody:

(a) is, if he is charged with, or has been convicted of a felony or misdemeanour, guilty of a felony and is liable to imprisonment for seven years, with or without whipping; and

(b) is, in any other case, guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for two years.”

Umar further noted that the process of recapturing the inmates is still ongoing but declined to give the specific figures of those recaptured so far.

The spokesperson hinted that a few inmates had returned voluntarily while others, including suspected terrorists, have been recaptured.

He also noted that the facility is likely to witness a “jail delivery” and explained further, he said:

“This is when a chief Judge goes to our facility to assess inmates who are likely to have served their jail term if convicted. The judge gives these inmates such opportunity to be free because they have been awaiting trial,” he said.

On the efforts of the corrections to recapture inmates on the run, Umar noted that the NCoS had built a strong database through collaboration with Interpol, making it difficult for inmates to leave the country.

He said, “We have a strong relationship with the immigration service, the international community and Interpol. You cannot go to the bank to withdraw money because we have also keyed into the National financial intelligent unit once you do any financial transaction, you get caught”.

While these efforts appear significant to the NCoS in recapturing the feeling inmates, there have been more terrorist attacks in Ondo, Edo, Abuja and Niger States since the incident.

The Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), which claimed responsibility for the jailbreak, had also boasted that it perpetrated some of the attacks in other states.

On July 5, about 300 terrorists invaded the Kuje Corrections with various sophisticated weapons and explosive devices to release detained terror suspects said to be between 60 and 819.

At least five fatalities were recorded, and 16 persons sustained injuries despite the presence of over 60 security personnel, an Armored personnel Carrier (APC), guard dogs and three watch towers.