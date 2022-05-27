JAMB: 1,783 Candidates To Rewrite Exams, 69 Results Withheld 

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has revealed that 1,783 candidates of the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have been rescheduled to rewrite the examinations.

The candidates were asked to retake the exams as a result of biometric challenges they experienced.

JAMB revealed this in a post on their official Twitter page. The board also revealed that 69 results were withheld and 27,105 are being subjected to further screening before being released.

Prior to this, the registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede had said that the board would be screening all the candidates’ results before making them available to the candidates.

In the post, the board also revealed that of the 1,761,338 candidates that registered to sit for the examination, only 1,707,626 candidates actually sat for the examination.