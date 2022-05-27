JAMB: 1,783 Candidates To Rewrite Exams, 69 Results Withheld 

Education
By Busayo Agbola
JAMB-Ishaq-Oloyede
Ishaq Oloyede, JAMB Registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board has revealed that 1,783 candidates of the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) have been rescheduled to rewrite the examinations. 

The candidates were asked to retake the exams as a result of biometric challenges they experienced.

RELATED
Education

JAMB Releases 2022 UTME Results, Reveals How To Check Scores

JAMB revealed this in a post on their official Twitter page. The board also revealed that 69 results were withheld and 27,105 are being subjected to further screening before being released. 

Prior to this, the registrar of the board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede had said that the board would be screening all the candidates’ results before making them available to the candidates. 

In the post, the board also revealed that of the 1,761,338 candidates that registered to sit for the examination, only 1,707,626 candidates actually sat for the examination. 

You might also like

JAMB Releases 2022 UTME Results, Reveals How To Check Scores

750 CBT Centres To Administer 2022 UTME –  JAMB

How NBC Licensed Radio Station In Ex-JAMB Registrar’s Name – Retd Air Commodore

JAMB Blames ‘High Cost Of Diesel’ For Hike In Mock Exam Fee

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.