JAMB De-Lists 14 CBT Centres

The Joint Admission and Registration Board (JAMB) has de-listed 14 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres out of the 712 accredited centres due to infractions like technical problems and deceit.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede made this known when he led the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu on a visit to some CBT centres in Abuja during the mock examination which commenced today April 1, 2019.

Oloyede said that the 698 centres left in the operations were ready for the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Education (UTME) scheduled to hold between April 11 and April 15.

He added that the board is prepared for the over 157,000 candidates sitting for the examinations.

“So far so good, all the centres are doing very well. Of the 712, we have had to dis-accredit 14 this morning for one infraction or the other

“Some had technical problems and some due to deceit whereby some of them will go and borrow some computers and thinking that we will not know.

“Those centres we discovered went ahead to borrow computer systems for the exams have been dis-accredited and we have reposted systems,” he said.