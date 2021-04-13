JAMB Declares UniAbuja Admissions Illegitimate, Warns Candidates

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has declared the admissions being offered to candidates by some tertiary institutions, including the University of Abuja, as illegitimate.

The board said that the universities concerned were busy giving admission letters to candidates outside the ones captured by the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), which is the approved method of knowing admitted candidates.

In a statement issued by JAMB’s Head Public Affairs and Protocols, Fabian Benjamin, candidates were warned not to accept any admission that was not granted by the board.

“The attention of the Board has been drawn to the illegitimate admissions purportedly being conducted by some universities, including the University of Abuja.

“These universities have been reported to be issuing admission letters to candidates without recourse to the Board. It is, therefore, pertinent to state that such admissions that have not been proposed, approved nor accepted on the Central Admissions Processing System(CAPS) are null and void, and as such, asking hapless candidates to pay acceptance fees for such admissions that had not been processed through CAPS amounts to illegality.

“Consequently, such admissions are illegal, unacceptable and offensive to extant rules and regulations guiding admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria as approved by the Federal Ministry of Education and provided on CAPS.

“It would be recalled that the Board instituted CAPS in 2017 as an automated platform designed to ensure that admissions are transparently done to protect the interest of all Nigerians desirous of tertiary education.

“Candidates are advised, in their own interest, not to accept such admissions done outside the purview of JAMB nor pay any acceptance fee as such admissions will never be allowed to stand,” it added.