JAMB Delists 23 CBT Centres, Warns 25 Others

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JAMB has delisted 23 CBT centres for technical deficiencies detected during the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), while 25 others with minor issues received warnings.

One Lagos-based centre, Ha-Shem Academy in Yaba, was permanently barred from JAMB examinations.

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who announced this in a statement on Friday, emphasised the Board’s zero-tolerance stance on substandard examination facilities.

The delisted centres examination body, centres affected by the delisting span multiple states, including Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, and Plateau.

Among those delisted are centres in key urban hubs such as Abuja and Lagos, including facilities in Maitama and Lugbe in the FCT, as well as several locations across Ikorodu, Lekki, and Ejigbo in Lagos State.

The exam body said its action followed a comprehensive post-examination review, describing the mock UTME as both a preparatory exercise for candidates and a critical quality assurance mechanism for its examination infrastructure.

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“The Mock UTME, introduced to enable candidates familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test (CBT) environment, also serves as a critical platform for the Board to assess its level of preparedness. It provides an opportunity to identify centres that fall short of the required operational and technical standards,” the Board stated.

The Board warned many CBT facilities nationwide to upgrade or face sanctions, aiming to maintain exam integrity and transparency.

“The Board has taken decisive steps, in line with its commitment to maintaining the integrity of its examination processes, to ensure that only centres that are fully prepared and compliant participate in the main UTME exercise,” the statement said.