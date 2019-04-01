JAMB Explains Admission Procedures

Advertisement

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given procedures for admission to every qualified candidate who applied for courses into various university in the country.

The board explained this in its weekly Bulletin which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

It described the rumor which is circulating as misleading and erroneous over the 50 percent of candidates who apply into various universities ever year.

Advertisement

He also condemned the reports that every year, after the conduct of the Unified Tertiary and Universities Examination (UTME), where millions of candidates apply, barely 20 per cent get admitted.

“The truth is that, admissions can only be given to qualified candidates, hence, any figure being bandied around should equally be based on the total number of candidates who applied and are qualified.

“It will be an unfortunate postulation if the candidates who do not have any basis to be considered for admissions to any tier of the nation’s tertiary institutions are also included in the final tabulation of candidates admitted.

“Given this scenario, it will be absurd for any narrative to assume huge admission backlogs without first considering whether the candidates that are not admitted are actually qualified for the courses they applied for.”