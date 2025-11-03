JAMB Extends 2025 Public Universities’ Admissions Deadline

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has extended the deadline for the completion of 2025 admissions into public universities from Friday, 31st October 2025, to Monday, 17th November, 2025.

According to the Board, the decision followed emergent and compelling circumstances, including a court order directing that status quo should remain on 2025/26 admission list, which was only clearly lifted by the same court on 28th October, 2025, and the release of a list of 229 programmes recently accredited for 37 universities by the National Universities Commission (NUC) on 29th October, 2025.

The Board commended the zeal, diligence, and commitment demonstrated by the various public universities toward meeting the initial approved timeline, which was intended to allow other tiers of tertiary institutions to complete their respective admissions ahead of the overall closing date of 31st December, 2025.

In a statement signed by Dr. Fabian Benjamin on Sunday, the Board emphasised that the new deadline is final and must be strictly adhered to, while expressing appreciation to all institutions for their tireless efforts and cooperation in meeting the initial target date.

“In light of these developments, and to ensure fairness and inclusiveness, the Board hereby extends the deadline for the completion of 2025 public university admissions to Monday, 17th November, 2025.

“The Board remains committed to ensuring a seamless, transparent, and credible admission process that aligns with national education goals and institutional autonomy,” the statement said.