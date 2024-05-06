JAMB Introduces New Channels For Acceptance Of Admission

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has introduced a new process of accepting admission by Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates.

The Board in its Monthly Bulletin available to newsmen, stated that the new process became important following the series of abuses associated with the process of accepting admission by candidates through which unscrupulous elements exploit hapless candidates.

It added that the newly-crafted method is to protect candidates’ personal information as well as uphold the sanctity of the admission process.

“In announcing this change of policy, the Board observed with dismay that some institutions have formed the habit of accepting or rejecting admission offers on behalf of candidates so as to create vacancies for less-qualified but favoured candidates while cybercafes and some centres engage in the practice to blackmail or extort money from the candidates.

“The Board views this odious practice as criminal and a gross misconduct and has, therefore, put measures in place to forestall this unethical behaviour,” it said.

JAMB explained that the new method for accessing results is for a candidate to either send “ACCEPT” or “REJECT” on his dedicated phone line to 55019 or 66019.

It added that a candidate can also access his admission through the use of fingerprint at any accredited CBT centre or JAMB office nationwide.