JAMB Official Who Claimed Snake Swallowed Money Gets N20m Bail

Mrs. Philomina Chieshe, an official of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) involved in a N35.4 million ‘money-eating snake’ scandal has been granted N20 million bail by the Abuja Federal High Court.

Chieshe had been remanded in prison after she claimed the sum of N35,480,000 million kept in her custody by JAMB was swallowed by a mysterious snake.

The defendant has however been granted bail on Monday by Justice Peter Afen of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Advertisement

This followed a motion filed by her lawyer, Mark Piese.

Justice Afen compelled Chieshe to present two sureties in like sum as part of her bail conditions.

The trial judge held that the sureties must reside in Abuja and possess titles to lands worth N20 million.

Advertisement

Chieshe is also required to deposit her international passport with the court. The trial judge ordered the defendant to be remanded in the Suleja prison pending when she’s able to meet the bail conditions.

Justice Afen adjourned the case till June 11 for further hearing.