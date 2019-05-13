JAMB Promises To Fix Challenges Over Checking Of UTME Results

Following release of the results of the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination (UTME) some candidates have decried the difficulty in assessing their results.

The Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) released the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results on Saturday.

JAMB announced the results of 34,120 out of the 1,792,719 candidates that sat for the exams were withheld for examination malpractice.

While 15,145 results were withheld for further clarification.

JAMB on Saturday directed the candidates to use the same telephone numbers used in registering for the examination to access their results by sending ‘RESULT’ to the code, ‘55019’

The board in a post on its official Twitter page wrote that the board had received complaints concerning the difficulty of these candidates and noted that it has summoned the service providers for a meeting on the issue.

“The Board has noticed that candidates are having difficulties assessing their results especially with some networks. The network providers are looking into these technical hitches and have assured that normalcy would be restored soon.”