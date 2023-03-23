JAMB Registers 176,408 Candidates For Mock UTME

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Says Candidates Notification Slips Ready For Printing

Advertisement

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has registered a total of 176,408 candidates for the 2023 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) which is set to hold on the 30th of March.

The Board informed the candidates that their notification slips would be ready for printing from Thursday, 23rd March 2023.

This was disclosed by the JAMB Head, of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin in a statement on Thursday.

“All candidates for the Mock-UTME are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng., CLICK on 2023 Mock-UTME on the MENU button to print their slips after inputting their Registration Number. This directive is only applicable to those candidates, who had indicated interest to take the mock examination,” he said.

He added that the notification slip contains the candidate’s registration number, venue, date, and time of the examination.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to be at their centres one hour before the examination for biometric verification.

“The Board also reiterated that the scheduled commencement time for the examination is sacrosanct. In addition, the Board restated its zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

“In the same vein, candidates are advised against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, and phones, among others.

“They are also warned to desist from the application of “laale” to do fancied drawings and paintings on their hands to avoid unnecessary interference with the whorls of their fingers which could impede biometric verification,” he said.

The Mock UTME is an optional examination introduced by the JAMB to provide an opportunity for candidates to have hands-on experience with the system as well as afford the board an opportunity to ascertain its readiness and that of its partners for the main UTME