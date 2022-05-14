JAMB Releases 2022 UTME Results, Reveals How To Check Scores

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has released the results of the recently concluded 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This was announced by the Board’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Saturday.

In the statement, the Board directed candidates for the exam to send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that was used for registration to obtain their results.

“To check the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, all a candidate needs to do is to simply send UTMERESULT to 55019 using the same phone number that he/she had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

“This is the only process of checking the 2022 UTME results for now as the Board has not uploaded it on its website,” the statement read.

Benjamin also warned candidates against falling victim to fraudsters.

“In addition, candidates are forewarned that they would, as usual, receive all kinds of messages from desperate fraudsters on how to check their results different from the aforementioned one. Hence, the Board urges all candidates to ignore all such messages on how to check their 2022 UTME results as they are all products of deceit aimed at misleading them.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cyber cafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates”, he said.

The 2022 UTME began on Friday, 6th May, and ended on Friday 13th May 2022.

THE WHISTLER reported that no fewer than 750 Computer Based Test centres administered the examination to registered candidates.