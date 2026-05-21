JAMB Releases 279 UTME Results After Probe

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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released 279 results earlier withheld for investigation over suspected examination malpractice.

JAMB said the newly released results are in addition to those previously made available to candidates.

In a statement on Thursday, JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, said while some results were cancelled after evidence of malpractice was established, others were released after investigators found no prima facie case against the affected candidates.

“The release follows ongoing investigations into cases of suspected examination malpractice. While some results have been outrightly cancelled where evidence of malpractice was established, others have been released where the Board found no prima facie case against the affected candidates,” the statement read.

JAMB added that results from centres flagged by its live monitoring team for suspicious activities, as well as centres linked to adverse reports, remain under investigation and would continue to be withheld pending the outcome of the probe.

It warned that any candidate found culpable after investigations would have their results cancelled.

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“Results from centres where the Board’s live monitoring team observed suspicious activities, or where adverse reports were received, remain withheld pending further investigation. Where sufficient evidence of culpability is established, such results will be cancelled,” the board stated.

It further advised candidates whose results are yet to be released to check their status by sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number entered during registration.