JAMB Releases 632,788 UTME Candidates Results 24 Hours After Exam

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…Warns Against Manipulation Of Results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) has released the results of 632,788 candidates who sat the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Thursday, 16 April 2026, with the results now available for viewing.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that the Board disclosed that it will release the results before midnight of April 17, 2026.

JAMB in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, urged candidates to check their results by sending UTMERESULT via SMS to 55019 or 66019, using the same phone number used during registration.

JAMB clarified that at this stage, candidates may view their results only, as printing is not yet available.

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The Board issued a strong warning against manipulation of the SMS received from the official platforms, stating that candidates who fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents, are committing a serious criminal offence.

“Candidates are strongly cautioned against manipulating the SMS received from the official platform (55019/66019) to fabricate or alter scores with the intent to mislead others, including parents. Such actions constitute a serious criminal offence,” JAMB noted.

The Board also stated that it treats such misconduct with the utmost gravity, revealing that two candidates and one parent are currently in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means.

JAMB stressed that any candidate found culpable will face the full consequences of the law.

The examination is ongoing, and JAMB said results will continue to be released as they become available.