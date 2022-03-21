JAMB Remits N262m To CBT Centres As 1.5m Candidates Register For 2022 UTME/DE Examinations

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced that it has registered 1,512,739 million candidates for the upcoming 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry (UTME/DE).

The body also said as of Saturday, March 19, it had remitted N261,992, 200 to accredited computer-based test centres.

This was announced in JAMB’s weekly bulletin released by the office of the Registrar in Abuja on Monday.

The exam body also emphasized that the sale of electronic Personal Identification Number for the examination, which began on February 19th , will end on the 26th of March.

“This emphasis is essential because of the persistent drop in the number of e-PINs being vended, as well as the low turnout of candidates at the various centres across the nation.

“It would be recalled that the board had stated that it would not extend the registration beyond the window allotted to it by relevant authorities to conduct the exercise,” JAMB said.

It insisted that the registration dates are not fixed at random; rather, they are fixed through a consensus of the Federal Ministry of Education and examination agencies, before the commencement of the exercise.

“Therefore, all candidates who desired to register for this year’s examination are to do so immediately, as they only have this week and no extension would be granted after close of registration”, JAMB stated.

JAMB had previously introduced a new policy which directed all candidates to pay N700 service charge to the e-PIN vendors, along with the N3,500 application fees.

The body said that the cashless policy was introduced to curb the excess of some fraudulent CBT centres, which would want to take advantage of hapless candidates.

It promised, however, to remit to the centres the accumulated N700 service charge on a weekly basis, proportional to the number of candidates they registered.