JAMB Reschedules UTME Registration Dates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has postponed the commencement date of registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry (UTME/DE) to February 19, 2022.

The UTME registration was previously scheduled to begin on February 12 but JAMB announced that the exercise would now be held from February 19 to March 26, 2022.

The board’s spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, announced in a statement on Tuesday that the one-week postponement was to allow for proper preparations.

“The process, which will be concluded within the one-week extension period, is also aimed at accommodating feedback from candidates and other stakeholders alike.

“Further to the above, the new and improved procedures for the 2022 UTME Registration would be made available on the Board’s website, its weekly bulletin as well as other media outlets on Monday, 14th February, 2022,” the statement said.

The statement added that candidates are urged to follow the registration process keenly when it commences.

Prior to this, JAMB announced plans to introduce self-service registration outlets in Abuja and Lagos in an attempt to leverage the competence of its technology inclined candidates.

This was announced in the weekly bulletin of the office of the registrar on Monday in Abuja.

The exam body said the move was aimed at reducing crowds at the accredited Computer-Based Tests (CBT) centres in both cities as well as to advance the digital competence of candidates who can do the registration on their own.

JAMB added that the idea will also expand the registration access points in correspondence with the government’s COVID-19 protocols.