JAMB Targets N23.8bn IGR In 2026

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has targeted N23.8bn Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the 2026 fiscal year.

The targeted sum is some N4bn higher than what the Board generated in the 2025 fiscal year.

A Director at JaMB, Dr Muftau Bello stated this on Wednesday while appearing before the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

Bello, who stood in for the JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed that the Board’s 2026 budget projection was N30.6 billion.

He clarified that N23.8 of it would come from IGR while the difference of N6 billion of would be remitted to the federal government as operating surplus.

Bello further stated the Board generated N18.5billion in 2025, out of which it remitted N4 billion to the federal government as operating surplus.

On the preparedness of the examination body for the 2026 UTME, the Director said 1,000 examination centres had been created. This, he said, was higher than the 800 centres used in 2025.

The chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Muntari Dandutse, Impressed satisfaction with the performance of the Board far.

One of the committee members, Senator Yohanna Amos, however, asked JAMB to reduce the N3,500 fee it charges for its examinations.

The Director responded that JAMB used to charge as high as N5000 fee in the past and that it was the current Registrar that slashed it to N3,500.