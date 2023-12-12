JAMB To Conduct Aptitude Tests For Direct Entry Candidates From 2024

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB) stated that it will conduct an aptitude test for the candidates sitting for the Direct Entry examination from 2024.

The test, the Board stated, will include cognitive and verbal reasoning tests.

The Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, stated this during a virtual meeting with Commissioners of Education of the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

The Board Weekly Bulletin made available to newsmen quoted Oloyede to have said that “As from 2024, JAMB will conduct Aptitude Test for all Direct Entry candidates to assess their academic potential or career suitability, as well as their mental or physical capacity.”

Oloyede explained that it is an intelligent test that will measure the candidate’s current cognitive skills, adding that it will not be the usual subjects such as Mathematics, Chemistry, Government, Physics and others.

The Registrar explained further that the aptitude test would comprise the following, Verbal, Abstract, Mechanical and Numeric Reasoning, Data Checking, and Work Sampling.

The JAMB Boss also announced that the Direct Entry registration will be restricted to only JAMB Offices nationwide.

He stated that at the point of registration, all DE candidates must provide the following information; Registration/Matriculation Number of the previous school attended where the qualification was obtained; subjects of qualification; awarding institution; institution attended; and year of graduation as well as admission letters where necessary.