JAMB To Determine Tertiary Institution Cut-Off Marks June 24

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced that it will decide the cut-off marks for admissions into universities, polytechnics, and tertiary institutions for 2023 on the 24th of June.

In a weekly bulletin published by the Board, it was also announced that the event would hold at the National Judicial Institute.

Relevant education stakeholders such as heads of tertiary institutions as well as heads of regulatory bodies like; the National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), etc, would be in attendance.

“Only two representatives each from respective tertiary institutions, comprising the Head of the Institution and one official of the institution, who shall be nominated by the Head, will be welcomed.

“Other critical issues slated for discussion at the Policy Meeting aside from issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar, JAMB, on the just-concluded UTME are other issues of national importance, particularly as they concern the education sector,” the board said.

JAMB stated that the meeting would also serve as an opportunity to deliberate on other policy directions for tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“The meeting is also expected to chart policy directions for the nation’s tertiary institutions, set admission guidelines, present and analyse application statistics, and candidates’ performance, as well as evaluate the 2023 admission exercise.

“Furthermore, the policy meeting, among other things, would decide the acceptable minimum admissible score to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria,” JAMB said.