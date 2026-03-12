JAMB Voids Lead City University’s Law Admissions

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has declared void admissions into the Law Faculty of Lead City University.

Recall that in 2024, the institution’s Law programme was suspended by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for violating regulatory procedures.

According to JAMB, the admissions were not conducted through the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), which is the approved platform for processing admissions into tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

As a result, such admissions are not recognised within the official admission framework.

The Board emphasised that Lead City University’s Law programme is currently under a five-year suspension imposed by the CLE, and institutions are expected to comply with existing admission guidelines during such periods.

Advertisement

“The institution is not authorised to admit candidates into the programme until the expiration of the suspension.

“This sad development once again underscores the importance of heeding the Board’s repeated and unequivocal advice to candidates not to accept any offer of admission outside CAPS as admission that is not processed and approved on CAPS is fake,” JAMB noted in a statement signed by its spokesperson , Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

JAMB advised prospective students to ensure that their admissions are processed through CAPS to avoid complications.

JAMB also warned candidates who accept admissions outside the recognised platform risk facing difficulties with documentation and recognition of their admission status.

“Candidates who have been offered admission outside CAPS are therefore advised to disregard such offers and commence the process of obtaining the next UTME application in order to sit for the examination and pursue legitimate admission through the appropriate channels. Any admission offered outside CAPS is nothing more than an exercise in futility.

Advertisement

“The Board is aware of certain universities that are circumventing the rules by attempting to transfer illegally admitted candidates to other universities through inter-university transfer. Such would also not work as JAMB will not endorse any such inter-university transfer without initial admission on CAPS. For a transfer to be valid, the candidate must have been validly admitted in the first instance,” the statement said.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity in Nigeria’s tertiary education admission process and urged affected candidates to seek admission through approved channels.