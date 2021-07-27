JAMB Withdraws UTME Candidate’s Result For Impersonation

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has withdrawn the result of one of the candidates who sat for its recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The candidate, Attama Ikedichukwu, had his result withdrawn for acts bordering on impersonation after an investigation revealed that he had hired a “professional examination taker” to sit for the exam in his stead.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity for JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Tuesday.

“On further scrutiny, other hidden dimensions to the case were also unravelled which the candidate had admitted to in the course of perpetrating the fraudulent act.

“Following management’s consideration and approval of the recommendations of the investigators, the result of Ikedichukwu, whose examination was taken on his behalf at the University of Nigeria, MTN Library, Nsukka, Enugu State, on June 22 during the second session of the examination for that day, has been withdrawn”, he said.

Mr Fabian said the withdrawal was in line with the board’s policy of cancelling any result fraudulently obtained by any candidate even when such had been released, adding that the perpetrator would be handed over to relevant agencies for prosecution to discourage others who may be considering exam malpractice.

He also said a top security official who was responsible for facilitating the forgery of the Board’s admission letter for the candidate, was being investigated for possible culpability and prosecution.

“In the meantime, the board is engaged in the viewing and assessment of all CCTV footage of the examination, as well as the adequacy or otherwise of the security measures put in place to forestall examination infractions.

“The board warned that the above stated case might just be the first of the many that would be unearthed in the course of the review as many more infractions might yet come to light”, he said.

Fabian added that the board warned candidates and the general public that it would be scrutinizing the entire examination processes painstakingly provided that the results obtained through fraudulent means would be withheld and after thorough investigation or cancelled where necessary.