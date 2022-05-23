James Ibori’s Daughter In Run-off Election For House Of Reps

The daughter of former Delta State Governor jailed in the United Kingdom for money laundering, James Ibori, will be going for a run-off election on Tuesday to determine who clinches the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state for Ethiope Federal Constituency.

Little known Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the former governor’s daughter, failed to secure the simple majority expected to clinch the ticket as she was tied on 34 votes with her challenger Ben Rollands Igbakpa.

It was gathered that Igbakpa had stave off huge financial inducement to allow Ibori’s daughter to be elected unopposed.

Consequently, the party has fixed Tuesday (tomorrow) for run-off primary election.

A statement signed by the Delta State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, noted that the kick-off time for the run-off is 9 o’clock in the morning.

According to the statement, the run-off election will hold in the Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency for Hon Efe Afe, Chief Napoleon Gbinije and Barr Evelyn Oboro who had earlier polled 25 votes each.

Venues of the run-off primaries, according to the statement are, Sapele Township Stadium for the Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, and Oghara Township Stadium to decide the Ethiope Federal Constituency.

The statement urged all House of Representatives aspirants, Independent National Electoral Commission, and security agencies to take note.

Meanwhile, the party also announced the results for the Delta Central Senatorial primaries which showed Chief Ighoyota Amori clinching the party’s ticket with 142 votes out of the 265 total votes cast, to defeat Chief John Nani.

Other results announced also saw Chief Ned Nwoko winning the Delta North Senatorial primaries, while Michael Diden won that of Delta South by polling 176 votes.

Ibori was jailed in the UK for money laundering and served several years before returning to Nigeria few years ago.

He is desperately trying to relaunch his political career and has been at loggerheads with the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over choices of candidates.