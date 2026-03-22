James Sets NBA Appearance Record In Lakers Win

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LeBron James set the record for the most regular-season games played in NBA history as he helped the Los Angeles Lakers to a dramatic buzzer-beating 105-104 victory against the Orlando Magic in his 1,612th outing.

James, 41, moved one clear of Robert Parish’s 1997 record of 1,611 appearances, in a game the Lakers won when Luke Kennard scored a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds left.

“It just kind of happened. It was not on the list of things that I wanted to accomplish,” said four-time NBA champion James.

“I wanted to be the best player in this league at some point. I wanted to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, to ever play this game. I wanted to be an NBA champion.

“I wanted to possibly win rookie of the year, make All-Star appearances, win a gold medal, win some MVPs – those were some of my goals.

“But some of the stuff that’s just been happening over the course of the last few years has been super-duper cool.”

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James – who is the first player to take part in 23 consecutive NBA seasons and is also the NBA’s record points scorer – contributed 12 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals as the Lakers beat Orlando for a ninth straight win.

The Lakers are third in the Western Conference, while Magic are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

“Availability, I’ve always wanted to be available to my team-mates,” added James.

“It’s a mental toll, trying to play a lot and being out there. I just give a lot of praise to the man above and [it’s about] just loving the game and appreciating the game.”

James was not the only player to achieve a milestone as Kevin Durant passed NBA legend Michael Jordan to go fifth in the all-time scoring list in regular-season games.

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Durant moved to 32,294 – two ahead of Jordan – courtesy of a 27-point display for the Houston Rockets, who are fourth in the Western Conference, in their last gasp 123-122 win against the Miami Heat, who are ninth in the Eastern Conference.

“It means a lot,” said Durant, who passed Jordan with a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.

“I’m grateful to be here and for this incredible journey it’s been. I’m looking forward to continuing.”

Elsewhere, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder as four players were ejected in his side’s fiery 132-111 win against the Washington Wizards.

The Thunder’s Ajay Mitchell, Jaylin Williams and Cason Wallace were ejected, along with Washington’s Justin Champagnie, following a mass brawl near the end of the second quarter.

Reigning NBA champions Thunder remain top of the Western Conference, while the Wizards are one place off the bottom in 14th place.