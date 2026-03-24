Japan Moves To Release Largest Oil Reserve In History

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Japan is set to begin its largest ever release of oil from strategic reserves this week, as concerns grow over potential supply disruptions linked to the escalating U.S. Israel conflict with Iran.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that the government will start releasing state owned oil reserves on Thursday, following an earlier decision to tap into private sector stockpiles. The move is aimed at cushioning the domestic market against possible shortages if tensions in the Middle East disrupt critical shipping routes.

Tokyo last week approved the release of oil equivalent to 15 days of private sector reserves, amid fears that the ongoing conflict could hinder tanker traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies.

Japan, which imports more than 90 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East, remains highly exposed to any prolonged disruption in the region. In total, about 80 million barrels of oil, equivalent to 45 days of domestic demand, will be made available to refiners. Officials say this volume is 1.8 times larger than the emergency release following the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

As of late last year, Japan held approximately 470 million barrels in total reserves, representing about 254 days of domestic consumption.

Despite mounting pressure from former U.S. President Donald Trump to deploy Japanese maritime forces to the region, Takaichi declined, citing constitutional constraints. Japan’s postwar pacifist constitution limits the overseas deployment of its military, including naval operations in volatile zones like the Strait of Hormuz.

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Takaichi emphasized that stability in the Middle East remains extremely important for both Japan and the global economy, adding that Tokyo would continue diplomatic engagement with international partners to ease tensions.

In response to rising energy costs, the government has also introduced fuel subsidies to cap gasoline prices at around ¥170 per litre, about 1.10 dollars, after retail prices surged to a record ¥190.8 per litre. Authorities say the subsidy scheme will be reviewed weekly, depending on global oil price movements.

Meanwhile, concerns over supply disruptions have sparked panic buying among some consumers, particularly for household essentials such as toilet paper. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has urged the public to avoid hoarding, warning against misinformation circulating on social media.

Officials stressed that nearly all toilet paper sold in Japan is domestically produced using recycled materials, making it largely independent of Middle Eastern imports. Industry representatives also reassured consumers that there are no shortages in raw materials or production capacity, and output can be increased if necessary.

The government’s appeal follows memories of past crises, including the COVID 19 pandemic and the 1973 oil shock, when panic buying led to temporary shortages despite stable supply chains.

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Authorities continue to urge calm, warning that unnecessary bulk purchases could create artificial shortages and fuel further anxiety among consumers.