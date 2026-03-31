Japan Raises Citizenship Requirement For Foreigners To 10 Years

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The Japanese government has increased the minimum residency requirement for foreign nationals seeking citizenship from five to ten consecutive years, as part of a broader effort to tighten the naturalisation process.

The Justice Ministry announced that the new rule, effective April 1, also imposes stricter documentation requirements for applicants.

Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi explained that the changes are designed to address concerns over the relative ease of acquiring Japanese nationality.

“The changes aim to address concerns that obtaining Japanese nationality has been easier than securing permanent residency. Lawmakers had raised questions in parliament last year, noting that citizenship grants voting rights, and argued it should not be simpler to acquire than permanent residency,” Hiraguchi said.

Under the revised guidelines, applicants must provide two years of social insurance records and five years of tax payment certificates, expanding on previous requirements.

The ministry noted that the revisions are unlikely to disrupt applications, explaining that most successful applicants have typically lived in Japan for ten years or more.

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Officials clarified that the changes affect administrative guidelines rather than the nationality law itself, which still formally requires five years of residence.

Applicants who submitted under the old rules before April 1 will continue to be assessed using the previous criteria, with final decisions remaining at the discretion of the Justice Minister.

The policy adjustment follows concerns raised by lawmakers that the citizenship process should reflect the long-term legal and civic responsibilities associated with nationality.

In 2025, more than 9,200 foreign nationals were naturalised, with Chinese and South Korean citizens forming the majority. Meanwhile, around 932,000 foreigners held permanent residency in Japan as of June 2025.