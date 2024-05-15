Japan Supports New Peacekeeping Project In Nigeria

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Japan has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting security in Nigeria through a new project launched at the Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) in Jaji.

The project, titled “Enhancing MLAILPKC’s Capacities for Effective Peace Support Operations in West Africa,” was inaugurated on Monday.

Advertisement

Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, emphasized Japan’s dedication to creating a safer Nigeria for all citizens.

“We believe this project will make a significant contribution to achieving that goal.

“One crucial aspect of building lasting peace is ensuring the active participation of women. Women are not just victims of conflicts, they are perfect agents for peace,” he said in a virtual address.

The ambassador acknowledged the security challenges faced by Nigeria, including the insurgency and terrorist attacks perpetrated by Boko Haram in the Northeast.

Advertisement

He said, “These acts of violence had devastated lives and communities causing loss of lives and properties, mass displacement and significant economic losses.

“During my visit to Maiduguri on March 10, I witnessed first-hand the plight of those impacted in the IDP camp. Just recently, the Japanese Foreign Minister, Mrs Kam Kaowa, concluded her very first visit to Nigeria, during which she emphasized the critical importance of peace and security for Nigeria’s continued development and prosperity.”

MLAILPKC has trained over 100,000 troops for pre-deployment and more than 2,200 individuals in peace support operations courses. Project 2024, funded by Japan and executed with UNDP’s technical support, aims to empower women and develop future female leaders who can play a critical role in Nigeria’s peacebuilding endeavours.

Major General Sani Muhammad, representing the Chief of Training at Army Headquarters, commended the UNDP and Japan for their sustained support. The project focuses on three essential courses: Leadership and National Cohesion, Comprehensive Protection of Civilians, and Countering Violent Extremism.

“This project will significantly enhance MLAILPKC’s capacity to deliver world-class training and empower military and security personnel, as well as other stakeholders, to effectively address emerging security challenges in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

Advertisement

“Effective leadership and national cohesion, protection of civilians, and countering violent extremism are essential skills required by peacekeepers, security personnel, NGOs and selected MDAs.

“By acquiring these skills, participants of these courses will be empowered to lead, protect civilians, and counter violent extremism, ultimately contributing to a more peaceful and secure Africa,” Maj. Gen. Muhammad stated.

Mr. Mathew Alao, Team Lead for Governance, Peace and Security at UNDP, emphasized the project’s objective of promoting democracy, national cohesion, peaceful coexistence, and civilian well-being in armed conflicts.

“The funding of this project reflects the importance that the Government of Japan and UNDP attach to peace and security issues in the world, especially in West Africa.

“The project will complement the efforts of the West Africa Member States to curtail the spread and influence of terrorism, extremism and violence in the region.

“Over the last decade, the Government of Japan, in partnership with UNDP, had invested over US$3 million in Peace Support Operations (PSOs), and anti-piracy projects in West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

Advertisement

“The projects had resulted in the capacities of about 1,000 military and paramilitary officers and civilians in 11 countries of the regions built and strengthened,” Alao said.

He added that in Nigeria alone, Japan and UNDP have collaborated on over 15 projects valued at more than $28 million over the past ten years.

“Nigeria is the only country in Africa that has enjoyed perpetual funding of the PSOs project from the Government of Japan since 2014.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to the Embassy of Japan, Abuja for its constant support to UNDP Nigeria,” he added.

Commandant of MLAILPKC, Major General Ademola Adedoja, expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts with local and international partners, including UNDP, the African Union (AU), and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). He emphasized the value of Japan’s support in enhancing MLAILPKC’s capacity development programs.

“These strategic partnerships have enabled MLAILPKC to leverage resources, expertise, and networks, enhancing our impact in peacekeeping and conflict resolution capabilities in Nigeria and Africa.

“Through these partnerships, MLAILPKC continues to strengthen the capacity to promote peace, security, and development in Africa.

“The Centre looks forward to deepening our collaboration to achieve even greater results,” Maj. Gen. Adedoja stated.