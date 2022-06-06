Japan Unveils Plans To Invest In Nigeria’s Auto Industry

The government of Japan through the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is seeking to set up an automotive plant in Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Evelyn Ngige said this in a statement when she received the Chief Representative of JICA, in Nigeria, Mr. Yuzurio Susumu in her office, Abuja.

Ngige appreciated JICA’s collaboration in the review of trade and industrial policies which includes coordination, cooperation and implementation of such policies in Nigeria.

She urged JICA to leverage on Japan’s trade and industrial policies as a working document in the review of Nigeria’s trade and industrial policies to achieve optimum results.

Ngige further highlighted other areas where both countries can collaborate to include training of young professionals of the ministry, e-commerce, animation, artificial intelligence and other capacity building programs.

In his remarks, Susumu stated that the government of Japan is always ready to collaborate with Nigeria to strengthen trade bilateral relationship between the two countries.

He added, “The world is now moving to a green economy for industrial growth and development and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind on this global initiative.”

He further explained that other areas of collaborations between the two countries include; trade facilit