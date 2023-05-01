Jesus’ Name, Meaning Disappearing From Christian Songs – Oyedepo Cautions Gospel Artists

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has urged Christian song writers to always ensure they include the name of Jesus Christ in their songs going forward.

Advertisement

He said they should not allow the central figure of the Christian faith, which is Jesus Christ, to disappear from their songs, adding he has observed absence of the name in several gospel songs.

The cleric made the appeal on Monday during the church’s 42nd anniversary held at its international headquarters in Ota, Ogun State, and broadcast live across all LFC churches worldwide.

“Just a word of instruction to all of our song writers and all those in music ministries among us.

“Anything about Jesus, endeavour to input the name of Jesus in your songs. The enemy (devil) is not angry about our melody, he is angry about the name; that they speak no more in that name.

“And as i began to watch, I saw the name (of Jesus) is disppearing again and again and replaced with only melody. That’s not it,” he said.

Advertisement

The Bishop then sang an ancient hymn written by Louisa M. R. Stead in the 1900s (Tis so sweet to trust in Jesus.), explaining that it is only the name of Jesus that gets God’s attention.

“There is something about that name that rings a bell in heaven. Let’s endeavour to put the name of Jesus in our song writing; that is what makes it Christian,” he added.

The cleric also cautioned song writers against making sounds or shouting without meaning.

“And I’ve also found something funny in the church, there is a lot of shout without interpretation.

“Let’s put meaning to the shout, let’s put meaning to it. Shout Halleluyah. That means, the Lord Reigns. It has an heavenly meaning, put it in there.

Advertisement

“Not oooaaahhhhhh, that’s not it. Listen to me, this will help you.

“We must endeavour to recover the fundamentals of the faith,” he said.

Oyedepo told the congregation that as a church, its leadership should always try to put things in place so that God’s grace will be experienced by worshippers.