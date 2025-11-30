Jibrin Tasks Security Agencies On Bandits Terrorising Kano Communities

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has called on security agencies to go after bandits raiding and terrorisng local communities in Kano state in recent times.

The bandits had, during a raid on Saturday, abducted an unspecified number of villagers and killed a woman in Tsanyawa local government area.

The Deputy President of the Senate also identified Shanono local government area as a other dark spot where the bandits have been wreaking havoc on harmless villagers.

In a statement released by his media adviser, Ismail Mudashir, the senator from Kano charged the security agencies to take the fight to the bandits in their various hiddouts.

Jibrin said the criminals come from neighbouring states, attack communities in Kano, then run back to where they come from, urging the security agencies to stop the attacks forthwith.

“I have received the distressing report of the killing of a woman and the kidnapping of three persons in Yankamaye village in Tsanyawa LGA of Kano State by marauding bandits from neighbouring states on Saturday night when the villagers had retired to bed.

Advertisement

“This incident occurred a few days after a similar one in Biresawa village, also in Tsanyawa LGA. I therefore, call on our security agencies, who have engaged the criminals on many occasions in the axis, to double their efforts to rescue these innocent persons and tackle the elements. They should take the fight to them.

“We will not allow these marauding criminals who are on the run from neighbouring states following military operations, to destabilise our communities.

“This incursion into the areas must stop forthwith. The security of our people’s lives and properties is paramount. No stone will be left unturned in achieving this,” Jibrin said.

Hitherto, Kano State was regarded as one of the few states in the north that were not experiencing terrorist attacks on any part of the states, including the rural areas.

However, the ongoing onslaught against the criminals by a combined team of the military and other security agencies in other states in the north, has forced the terrorists to flee to otherwise peaceful states, including Kano.