Jigawa constitutes an urban renewal, regional planning review committee

The Jigawa State Government has set up a 10-man committee to review the regional planning framework for urban renewal and development.

Sagir Musa, Commissioner for Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, said this during a news conference at the end of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting, in Dutse.

He said the action followed a presentation by the Pragmatic Solutions Consult, which showcased a plan that would provide a strategic blueprint for land use and infrastructural development in the state.

The commissioner said the plan would provide quality environmental management, housing, transportation and economic zoning for growth across the state in an orderly and equitable way.

Musa said the committee would be chaired by the Commissioner for Lands while his counterparts in the environment, commerce, information, higher education and health ministries would serve as members.