Jigawa Emerging Human Trafficking Corridor, NAPTIP Warns

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has called for heightened collaboration among stakeholders in Jigawa State to stem the rising cases of human trafficking in the state.

It urged community leaders, elected officials and institutions to take active roles in the ongoing fight.

Speaking on Sunday in Dutse, the NAPTIP Commander in Jigawa State, Mr Abdulkadir Turajo, stressed that collective action was crucial, especially given the state’s strategic location as a known international transit corridor.

“I wish to call on elected representatives and local government chairmen from the zone and other parts of the state to join hands with NAPTIP to expand its just concluded sensitisation,” Turajo told NAN.

He disclosed that the command was already in discussions with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to support capacity-building programmes for community leaders who had earlier undergone sensitisation.

The goal, he said, is to strengthen their effectiveness in counter-trafficking operations.

According to him, the state government has played a significant role in enabling the agency to carry out its mandate since it began operations in 2023.

He commended Governor Umar Namadi for what he described as “consistent and valuable support,” which has continued to enhance the agency’s presence and activities across the state.

Turajo revealed that NAPTIP recently concluded a three-phase grassroots sensitisation campaign conducted across all 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state between November 7 and November 18.

He said, “The initiative served as an avenue through which critical stakeholders from all parts of the state were brought together and sensitised on the dangers and consequences associated with human trafficking.

“They were also educated and reminded of their expected roles in curbing the menace in their respective communities and beyond.”

He emphasised that the campaign became necessary due to Jigawa’s geographic relevance as a major route in international trafficking chains, making proactive community involvement indispensable.

The commander further urged residents and the general public to remain vigilant and to support the agency’s efforts in tackling human trafficking and Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

“Our appeal to the people of Jigawa and Nigerians at large is to join hands with us. Ending human trafficking is a shared responsibility, and every community member has a role to play,” he added.