Jigawa Shari’a Court Judge Sacked

The Jigawa Judicial Service Commission has approved the compulsory retirement of a Shari’a Court judge, Sadisu Muhammad-Haruna, for misconduct.

This is contained in a statement issued by the JSC Director of Protocol and Publicity, Mr Abba Wangara, in Dutse on Tuesday.

The commission also approved the promotion of over 80 staff members across various categories. The decision was taken at a meeting of the commission in Dutse.

Wangara said that after a thorough review of a petition and the evidence established, the commission resolved to compulsorily retire Muhammad-Haruna.

He added that the decision followed the investigation of a petition submitted by one Abdullahi Hamza, after which the commission found the judge guilty of corruption and illegal detention.

According to him, investigations revealed that the judge demanded and collected charges or fees from the petitioner that were not provided for in the schedule of court fees chargeable under the Jigawa Shari’a Court Civil Procedure Rules (2012).

“This act of extortion, followed by the illegal detention of the petitioner, was deemed a gross violation of judicial ethics and an abuse of office.

“The compulsory retirement of Muhammad-Haruna serves as a clear warning that the commission will not tolerate any form of corruption or abuse of power by judicial officers,” the statement read.

The commission stated that the promotion of staff members was aimed at boosting morale and rewarding excellence.

The director further disclosed that the commission also appointed some senior staff to various positions in the state Shari’a Court of Appeal.

Those appointed include Aliyu Muhammad as Deputy Chief Registrar I (Administration), Abdulrashid Alhassan as Deputy Chief Registrar II (Litigation), and Isma’il Sani as Chief Inspector, Shari’a Courts.

Others are Umar Malam as Director, Planning, Research and Statistics; Muhammad Lawan as Director, Personnel Management; and Kabiru Isyaku as Deputy Chief Inspector.

The commission assured the public of its continued efforts to sanitise the system and ensure that judicial officers and staff perform their duties in accordance with the law and established regulations.