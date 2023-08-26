Jilted Pastor Who Committed Suicide Buried In ‘Evil Forest’
The Pastor of a Pentecostal Church, Prosper Obum Igboke has committed suicide after the girlfriend he trained in the University left him for another man.
The cleric committed suicide in Nnewi, Anambra State.
Sources said the man jumped down from a two storey-building after he was jilted by his lover.
A source who disclosed this to newsmen and doesn’t want his name mentioned said the man had trained his lover in the university, after which she declined his marriage proposal.
He said, “The incident happened last month. The man (Igboke) was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.
“He jumped down from a two storey-building and died. I am surprised that a man of his age and a pastor can do this. “
The source said according to the tradition of Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi LGA in Abia State, the man had been buried in an “evil forest” for committing sacrilege.