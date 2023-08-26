Jilted Pastor Who Committed Suicide Buried In ‘Evil Forest’

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Pastor of a Pentecostal Church, Prosper Obum Igboke has committed suicide after the girlfriend he trained in the University left him for another man.

The cleric committed suicide in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Sources said the man jumped down from a two storey-building after he was jilted by his lover.

A source who disclosed this to newsmen and doesn’t want his name mentioned said the man had trained his lover in the university, after which she declined his marriage proposal.

He said, “The incident happened last month. The man (Igboke) was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.

“He jumped down from a two storey-building and died. I am surprised that a man of his age and a pastor can do this. “

The source said according to the tradition of Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi LGA in Abia State, the man had been buried in an “evil forest” for committing sacrilege.