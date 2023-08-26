Jilted Pastor Who Committed Suicide Buried In ‘Evil Forest’

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley
Prosper Obum Igboke

The Pastor of a Pentecostal Church, Prosper Obum Igboke has committed suicide after the girlfriend he trained in the University left him for another man.

Advertisement

The cleric committed suicide in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Sources said the man jumped down from a two storey-building after he was jilted by his lover.

RELATED
Nigeria

Otti Joins Sanwo-Olu, Soludo, Other Governors At UNDP’s Leadership Retreat In Rwanda

Nigeria

Abia Gov’t Begins Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Aba

A source who disclosed this to newsmen and doesn’t want his name mentioned said the man had trained his lover in the university, after which she declined his marriage proposal.

He said, “The incident happened last month. The man (Igboke) was 30 years old at the time of his death. His girlfriend, whom he intended to marry disappointed him after seeing her through the university.

“He jumped down from a two storey-building and died. I am surprised that a man of his age and a pastor can do this. “

Advertisement

The source said according to the tradition of Leru autonomous community of Umunneochi LGA in Abia State, the man had been buried in an “evil forest” for committing sacrilege.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement