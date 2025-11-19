JNI Condemns Abduction Of Kebbi Schoolgirls, Says Tragedy ‘Too Many To Bear’

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam, led by its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has condemned the abduction of students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The JNI described the incident as “one tragedy too many to bear.”

THE WHISTLER online reports that over 24 schoolgirls were reportedly taken away by armed men in an overnight raid on the school. The attack occurred barely days after Kebbi State hosted a security summit in Birnin Kebbi on November 10, 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the JNI Secretary-General, Prof. Khalid Abubakar-Aliyu, the organisation said it received news of the abduction “with absolute shock,” noting that the attack followed a familiar pattern seen in previous mass abductions of schoolgirls in the North.

“The tragic and heartless but avoidable recurring abduction of school girls remains utterly condemnable in its entirety.This is coming after several similar incidents of Chibok, Dapchi, then Kankara, Kagara and now Maga. This is too much to bear on the parents,” JNI said.

The Islamic body expressed concern that despite years of repeated school abductions, adequate surveillance and security presence were still missing around boarding schools, especially those known to be vulnerable.

“Ordinarily and ethically, the school abduction should have been thwarted. Expectedly, security surveillance ought to have been adequately provided within the radius of the school.The trend in boarding-school abductions should have compelled proactive measures,” the statement added.

The JNI also faulted what it described as poor coordination among security agencies in Kebbi State, recalling the recent abduction of the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, who was later released after ransom was allegedly paid.

The Islamic body said, “A reasonable analysis will conclude that there is apparent lack of synergy between security operatives in Kebbi State. Criminals brazenly act unchallenged, and we are genuinely worried. What could be the factors? Why is there no information from government quarters relating to efforts made in the rescue process to assuage the anxieties of parents and guardians?”

The organisation likened the Maga attack to the Chibok and Dapchi abductions, which occurred in similar “commando-style raids.”

“With nostalgia, discerning minds could recall that the Chibok abduction happened in a similar manner, just as it happened in Dapchi. Yet we are visited with another tragic school-girls abduction. Have we not learnt anything?,” JNI said.

It further questioned how the attackers gained easy access to the school, saying the circumstances raised troubling concerns about intelligence gathering.

“Does it mean that when they were coming, no security or informants provided any hint?” the body asked, adding, “Indeed, there is much more than meets the eye in the way the fight against banditry, insurgency and insurrections is being handled in Nigeria.”

The JNI warned that persistent attacks on schools were undermining years of advocacy for girl-child education in the North.

“No parent will now be comfortable, especially in our local environments, to allow their daughters go to such callously unprotected schools,” it said. “And the North is the loser. This is a wake-up call to quiescent northern governors.”

The body expressed condolences to the family of the Vice Principal who was reportedly killed during the attack, as well as parents of the abducted students.

“We commiserate with the families of the killed Vice-Principal, parents of the Maga girls’ victims and wish them safe reunion,” it added. “We pray for Allah’s guidance, strength and stamina for all those on the battlefields against criminalities in Nigeria.”

Consequently, the JNI called on the Federal Government to deploy all available measures to ensure the immediate rescue of the Maga schoolgirls as well as those still in captivity from the Dapchi and Chibok abductions.

“It is time for decisive action, no more rhetoric. Enough should be enough,” the group declared. ENDS.