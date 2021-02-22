Jobs: FG To Create Gold Processing Clusters In Kogi State

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Government has put in place plans to create Gold Processing Cluster in Kogi State as a result of the huge gold reserves in the state.

The clusters are part of government’s efforts to create jobs and develop the solid mineral sector in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, disclosed this during her courtesy visit on Yahaya Bello, the state governor on Monday, February 22.

Dr Akinlade stated that Kogi was selected for the North Central Zone owing to the abundant mineral resources in the state.

She disclosed that the state was blessed with all kinds of mineral resources which the government and the people need to take advantage of to create wealth for the people.

“Establishment of gold processing plant as well as other facilities that will help local miners in the state will help in boosting the state and nation’s economies, job and wealth creation. The project is to be sited in Mopamuro Local Government Area of the state” she said.

Responding, the state governor, Yahaya Bello, commended the Federal Government for showing interest in solid mineral development in the country and particularly in Kogi, noting that the state is home to all kinds of solid minerals while urging more investments in the nation’s steel sector.

Bello noted that the setting up of Gold Processing Cluster in Kogi will again drive more investors into the state which he said would surpass investment inflow into the state in the last quarter of the year 2020 when Kogi recorded highest investment inflow in the country.

The governor assured the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development of his administration’s readiness to partner with the ministry in harnessing solid minerals in the state.

He said his deputy, Edward Onoja, who oversees the state’s Ministry of Solid Mineral will provide the needed input owing to his background as a Geo-miner