Jobs Of 291 Sheraton Hotel Workers At Risk After Shutdown

The former managers of Sheraton Hotel, Marriott International, have accused Capital Hotels Plc of shutting down the hotel without due notice.

Sheraton ownership was transferred after 22 Hospitality acquired 1,611,995,510 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each representing 51 per cent shares.

They bought additional 456,641,337, and 21,562,293 Ordinary Shares of 50 kobo each representing 14.45% and 0.68% of the equity share capital of the company from Hans Gremlin Nigeria Limited and Associated Ventures International Limited.

This gives 22 Hospitality 66.13 per cent stake in the Capital Hotel.

Capital Hotel board was consequently dissolved while Ramesh Kansagra was also elected the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Area Vice President, Sub-Saharan Africa for Marriott International, Richard Collins, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the closure of the hotel is causing unnecessary distress to employees and significant disruption to guests, suppliers and other partners.

He said, “We are deeply concerned with the decision taken by the owners of the Sheraton Abuja Hotel, to close the hotel within a short time frame, causing unnecessary distress to employees and significant disruption to guests, suppliers and other partners.

“We disagree with the manner in which the owners, Capital Hotels Plc, have hurried the decision to close the hotel, without making sufficient arrangements for the 291 hotel employees, some of which have worked at this iconic property for many decades.

“The wellbeing of hotel employees is our first priority and we will continue to do our best to support them during this difficult period,.’

But the management of Capital Hotels Plc (CHP), alleged that the hotel union members protested against Marriott for the non-payment of their severance packages as agreed.

Capiral Hotel said, “The management of the hotel also assured that most of the employees would be reabsorbed upon reopening of the hotel, dowsing the fears of job loss.

“This commitment from the management is in addition to the mouthwatering severance package that the employees would be receiving as a consequence of the temporary closure.

“This development is coming in the wake of the acquisition of majority stake in Capital Hotel plc, owners of the hotel, by 22 Hospitality Limited.”