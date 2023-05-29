Joe Biden Makes Promise To Tinubu Administration

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United States President, Joe Biden, has assured Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, of support in advancing human rights and economic growth in the country.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I send warm wishes to the government and people of Nigeria as they inaugurate a new President.

“My administration has worked to strengthen ties between the United States and Nigeria, and I look forward to continuing this work with President Tinubu to support economic growth, advance security, and promote respect for human rights,” Biden stated in an official statement published on the White House website.

Biden explained that the people-to-people connections between US and Nigeria run deep and are nurtured by a vibrant Nigerian Diaspora in the United States.

” As we further deepen our partnership with Nigeria, I look forward to drawing even more on the ideas and energy of this dynamic connection between our countries,” he said, urging Tinubu to see his administration as a responsibility for service delivery.

“As Africa’s largest democracy and economy, Nigeria’s success is the world’s success.

Advertisement

“Elected leaders owe it to their people to show that democracy can deliver for their needs.

“And the United States will continue to work closely with Nigeria, as a friend and partner, to deliver a more peaceful and prosperous future for our world,” the statement reads.