Johnny Drille Drops Love Song Titled ‘BadDancer’

A Nigerian singer and song writer, John Ighodaro well known as Johnny Drille droped his debut album titled ‘BadDancer’.

Johnny Drille, who is currently signed to Mavin Records came into spotlight when he released a cover of “Awww” by Di’Ja.

The singer, on Friday took to his official twitter account to announce that his new song is out, explaining how emotional the song got him.

In his tweet; he said: “The most beautiful love song you will hear this year. My new song #BadDancer is here! This one makes even me feel loved and I’m happy to share this piece of me with you. Share with someone you love or admire too”.

In another tweet he also said “Listening to #BadDancer in this harmattan season is like the coolest thing ever”

However, so many positive comments were made by Nigerians about the song ‘BadDancer’.

Some said that the song is capable of making people fall in love, while the funny ones said that the cold came immediately Johnny Drille dropped the song.

According to #BookOfAHundredRhymes @ChumaNnoli, In his tweet he said: “Johnny Drille never ceases to Thrill. Just listened to his new song Bad Dancer and all I can say is it’s an absolutely amazing love song.

“The guy is just on his lane with his genre of music, not competing with anyone, while giving us fantastic songs”.

The song is currently it’s trending with over 6,000 tweets.