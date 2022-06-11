Joint Task Force Demolish Bungalow Used For Criminal Activities In Anambra

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

The Anambra State Joint Security Task Force has demolished an alleged criminal hideout at Oba, Idemili South Council Area of the state.

This was in accordance with Gov Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s directive that criminal hideouts be destroyed to curtail the increasing criminal cases in the state.

RELATED
Education

Disengaged Anambra Teachers Protest In Awka, Appeal To Soludo

Nigeria

Okada Riders Clash With Task Force In Lagos

Christian Aburime, press secretary to the governor, said weekend that the hideout was earlier raided, adding that a locally made pistol, shrine, charms, concoctions, indian hemp, among other incriminating materials were recovered at the building with some arrests made.

The state has become notorious for criminal activities, with the most recent one being the beheading of a state House of Assembly member some weeks ago.

The husband of the late DG of NAFDAC, Prof Chike Akunyili, was also killed in the state by a criminal gang cod-named ‘unknown gunment’.

You might also like

Okada Riders Clash With Task Force In Lagos

Policeman Killed In Battle With Anambra Gunmen

We’re Monitoring Investigation Of Anambra Killings- NHRC

‘They Claim To Be Fighting For The People Yet Randomly Kill Same People’…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.