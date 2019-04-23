Jonathan Asks Omokri To Stop Attacking Buhari

Advertisement

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has asked his former media aide, Reno Omokri, to exercise restraint in attacking his successor, President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Omokri, Jonathan phoned him and urged him to “show more respect and kindness” to President Buhari by applying modesty in criticizing the President.

The former presidential aide, who is an ardent critic of the current administration, revealed this in a post on his Instagram page, @RenoOmokri.

While praising Jonathan for possessing “rare” qualities of a politician, Omokri said he has not met anyone as humble as the former president after late South African president, Nelson Mandela.

The Amozon bestselling author said he doubts President Buhari can make such a request to his aides if he were to be in the former president’s shoes.

“I just don’t know how God created Dr. Goodluck Jonathan. I have never met a man, whether Pastor, Imam or Pope, with as much humility as former President Jonathan,” said Omokri.

“He called me and appealed to me to show more respect and kindness to Buhari because of the office he holds. This is a man who had suffered untold hardship and persecution from this evil government. May God bless Mr. Jonathan forever.

“Other than Nelson Mandela, I can’t think of another mortal like Dr. Jonathan. Would Buhari do that to him or Obj or IBB? This is a man that even hates President Umar Musa Yar’adua in death!”

Buhari, in Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election, defeated the then incumbent President Jonathan after polling a total of 15,424,921 votes against the latter’s 12,853,162 votes.

President Buhari contested and won the election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while Jonathan ran under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).