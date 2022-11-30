Jonathan, Kukah, Others Expected At Unveiling Of ‘The Letterman’ By Premium Times’ Mojeed Musikilu

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former President Goodluck Jonathan will lead prominent personalities, including the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah to the public presentation and unveiling of a new book ‘The Letterman’, a curation of some of never seen letters written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The book, written by the Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Musikilu Mojeed, is scheduled to be unveiled on December 1 at Bolton White Apartments in Wuse Zone 7 District of Abuja.

An array of other top political, business, and government officials are expected at the event which has a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Chairman of the Governing Council of Osun State University, Yusuf Ali, as Chairman.

‘The Letterman: Inside the ‘Secret’ Letters of Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo’ is a 492-page, 25-chapter narrative non-fiction that compellingly tells the story of Obasanjo’s life from the time he was a General Officer Commanding the Third Marine Commando and his wartime efforts, through his tenure as military head of state between 1976 and 1979, his continental liberation struggles and political activism from the 1970s to 1999, as well as his post-presidency era.

Obasanjo was the president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007. He became president after the military government decided to return the country to democratic rule.



Over the years, Obasanjo wrote several letters on key national issues to dignitaries in Nigeria and around the world which would be publicly seen for the first time in Mojeed’s book.

The book recently received a commendation from former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku, a former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, amongst other reviewers.

Some of the other dignitaries who have confirmed attendance at the event are a former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi; Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; Senator Adelere Oriolowo, former Senator Babafemi Ojudu, a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Director General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Asishana Okauru, and a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu.

Equally expected are members of the diplomatic corps, top politicians, governors, legislators, captains of industry, traditional rulers, clergy, media executives, and practitioners among others.