Jonathan-Renews-Drivers-Licence-Commends-FRSC-For-Effective-Deployment-Of-Technology.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed satisfaction with the services of the Federal Road Safety Corps after renewing his driver’s licence on Thursday.

Jonathan said the agency is functioning optimally and is highly effective in the deployment of technology in the workplace.

“I am impressed with what I have seen and I am happy that this agency is functioning optimally, very focused, and highly effective.

“I am always proud of the deployment of technology and I believe the Corps has a key role to play in arresting the security situation in the country,” Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, quoted Jonathan as saying after taking a tour of some of the critical operations, information, and communication technology facilities domiciled at the headquarters of the Corps.

The former president, who was received by the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that there are no more shortcuts in the processes for the acquisition of the National Driver’s Licence, and it cannot be done by proxy any longer due to the effective deployment of technology in the entire process.

Part of the facilities Jonathan visited include the Emergency call centre (122), the Monitoring and control room, and other vital national infrastructure domiciled at the headquarters of the Commission.