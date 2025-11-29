Jonathan Visits Tinubu After Evacuation From Guinea-Bissau

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday briefed President Bola Tinubu on Guinea-Bissau’s political crisis following its disputed presidential election and subsequent military takeover.

‎Jonathan, who led the ECOWAS Observation Mission, said it was customary to update Nigeria’s leader on regional developments ahead of an expected meeting of ECOWAS Heads of State.

‎“In ECOWAS, when you return from such assignments, you brief your president so leaders get first-hand information,” Jonathan told State House correspondents after the meeting.

‎He said the tallying of votes in Guinea-Bissau had been concluded and stressed that the winner of the election must be formally announced.

‎Jonathan stressed the urgent need for the regional bloc to prioritise dialogue with the military authorities to prevent instability and avoid the use of force.

‎“We’re not pushing out the military by force. People will die. ECOWAS should engage them. They know the right thing to do,” he said.

‎He called for the immediate release of the detained opposition candidate, Fernando Diaz, saying he committed no offence and never proclaimed himself winner.

‎“There was no reason to arrest him. He didn’t announce himself as president. They should free him and announce the result,” Jonathan said.

‎Jonathan urged that the declared winner should be inaugurated if the military authorities agree, stating that Africa must move past frequent political crises.

‎“We are tired of negative stories. What happened was not a palace coup. It wasn’t even close. I described it as a ceremonial coup,” he added.

Jonathan was evacuated to Nigeria from Guinea-Bissau on Thursday evening after being briefly trapped by the incident.

‎Guinea-Bissau, with a population of about 2.2 million, has experienced recurrent coups and attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal more than 50 years ago.