Jos DisCo Introduces Flexible Repayment In Aggressive Debt Recovery Plan

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) PLC has introduced a flexible debt repayment plan to help customers clear outstanding electricity bills more conveniently and in a structured manner.

This is contained in a statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mrs Saratu Dauda-Aliyu, on Monday in Jos.

Dauda-Aliyu explained that the structured framework was designed to ease the financial burden on consumers and encourage the transparent settlement of accumulated debts across its franchise areas.

She also said that customers who were metered under ongoing and past national and company-led metering initiatives would have their outstanding electricity debts on their accounts migrated to their newly installed meters.

According to her, this applies particularly to customers who were previously on estimated billing, had faulty or obsolete meters, or were un-metered but had accrued electricity charges before the installation of a new meter.

She said that the payment framework would provide customers with the opportunity to review the outstanding balance on their electricity accounts and verify their debt profile based on available account records.

Dauda-Aliyu added that the repayment structure for non-metered residential customers with a debt profile of zero Naira to N1,000,000 was N2,000 per month. In contrast, metered commercial customers with a debt profile of zero Naira to N1,000,000 were N2,500 per month.

She further said that for customers with a debt profile of between N1,000,000 and N2,000,000, the repayment structure was N10,000 monthly, while for customers with a debt profile ranging between N2,000,000 and N5,000,000, the repayment was N20,000 monthly.

“Similarly, customers owing between N5,000,000 and N10,000,000 are expected to pay 30 per cent of the total debt and to pay the outstanding within six months; while customers owing N10,000,000 and above are to repay 30 per cent of the total debt and the outstanding debts within nine months,” she said.

She encouraged customers to visit the Debt Recovery Officers/Customer Service Officers stationed at any of the JEDC offices across its franchise states to review, validate, and reconcile their debt profiles.