Jos: Police Arrest Inspector For Cutting Hand Of Pregnant Wife Over N20,000 Disagreement

A police inspector, whose identity remains undisclosed, has reportedly severed his wife’s hand following a dispute over N20,000 in Dong area of Jos North local government area of Plateau State.

The inspector had left the money at home, and upon returning to retrieve it, a heated argument broke out between him and his wife. The altercation escalated, which resulted in the inspector turning violent, and subsequently cutting his wife’s hand.

The Plateau State Police Command confirmed the incident, with the Police Spokesman, DSP Alfred Alabo disclosing that the suspect has been arrested, and investigations are underway.

Alabi said, “We are aware of the incident, the man is an Inspector. Right now, he is at the State CID and the investigation is ongoing.

“He has a minor misunderstanding with his wife over some money. They had an argument over some N20,000 he kept in the house and he said he was looking for the money to do something and an argument ensued. The case is under investigation.”

The victim, who is pregnant, was promptly rushed to a hospital for medical attention. A concerned neighbour, who expressed shock over the incident, said that the disagreement escalated when the wife declined to give the man N3,000 from the N20,000.